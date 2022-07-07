Love Island fans are in hysterics over this moment between Ekin-Su and Jack Keating

Love Island fans were in hysterics during tonight’s episode, after catching a hilarious moment between Ekin-Su and Jack Keating.

The 23-year-old, who is the son of Irish singer Ronan Keating, entered Casa Amor earlier this week, but failed to strike up a romance with any of the girls.

Jack sadly lost his place on the show during tonight’s episode, as viewers finally got to see the results of the Casa Amor recoupling.

But before Jack left the villa, viewers caught a funny moment between him and Ekin-Su.

As the Turkish actress said goodbye to him, she quoted one of his dad’s most iconic lyrics: “Life is a rollercoaster.”

Fans were loving Ekin’s parting line to Jack, and took to Twitter to react to her hilarious quip.

NOT EKIN SAYING “LIFE IS A ROLLERCOASTER” TO JACK 😭😭😭😭 #LoveIsland — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) July 7, 2022

“Life is a rollercoaster”

Best moment all season.

Love Island continues on Friday at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

