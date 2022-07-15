Love Island fans are in hysterics at Deji’s reaction to movie night

The popular movie night challenge made its highly anticipated return to our screens on Friday night.

The boys and girls went head to head in a quiz to earn the right to choose which clips played next.

The boys won the first two rounds, and were awarded videos starring Ekin-Su and Gemma.

The first half of movie night saw Ekin-Su’s Casa Amor antics with bombshell George, and Gemma’s flirtatiousness with new boy Billy in the kitchen.

However, what stole the show for fans was Casa Amor bombshell Deji’s reaction to the chaos unfolding around him.

Viewers took to Twitter in hysterics sharing photos of the 25-year-old’s face as his fellow Islanders fought, while he sat there eating popcorn.

One Twitter user wrote, “deji’s side eye is jokes.,” as another said, “Deji’s facial expression almost killed me 🤣🤣🤣.”

A third weighed in, “Deji is just here for the show tbh 🤣.”

Read more reactions here:

Deji carried tonight’s episode with no words and all the reactions #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AnTvY9SY2b — Love Island 2022 (@2022Islanders) July 15, 2022

The facials from Deji are enough to keep me happy until Sunday 🤣#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9hblEOp0QR — katie smith (@kt_smithers) July 15, 2022

please give deji more screen time this is amazing #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4kuk7stA5w — lola (@lolatrickle) July 15, 2022

deji has been serving us with reaction images tonight #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LPUlEpGzKf — j⋆ (@jxsephina) July 15, 2022

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

