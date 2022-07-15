Love Island fans are in hysterics at Deji’s reaction to movie night

The popular movie night challenge made its highly anticipated return to our screens on Friday night.
The boys and girls went head to head in a quiz to earn the right to choose which clips played next.
The boys won the first two rounds, and were awarded videos starring Ekin-Su and Gemma.
The first half of movie night saw Ekin-Su’s Casa Amor antics with bombshell George, and Gemma’s flirtatiousness with new boy Billy in the kitchen.
However, what stole the show for fans was Casa Amor bombshell Deji’s reaction to the chaos unfolding around him.
Viewers took to Twitter in hysterics sharing photos of the 25-year-old’s face as his fellow Islanders fought, while he sat there eating popcorn.
One Twitter user wrote, “deji’s side eye is jokes.,” as another said, “Deji’s facial expression almost killed me 🤣🤣🤣.”
A third weighed in, “Deji is just here for the show tbh 🤣.”
Read more reactions here:
Deji is absolutely loving this drama #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Y9RQnSE3ss
— DE (@d_ezeike) July 15, 2022
#loveisland
Deji throughout this whole movie night pic.twitter.com/bDpfAB8qty
— Ishaan (@ishaan5677) July 15, 2022
DEJI FACE I CANT- 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/989CqLiiGy
— lala (@preethepre) July 15, 2022
deji’s facial expressions are GOLD #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sZN3vA3RMi
— 444🪬 (@itsafeshia) July 15, 2022
Deji’s face is sending me!!!! 🤣😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/JKNTEQb2J8
— 𝐑𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐀 ✨ (@RiannaNaomi) July 15, 2022
Deji carried tonight’s episode with no words and all the reactions #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/AnTvY9SY2b
— Love Island 2022 (@2022Islanders) July 15, 2022
The facials from Deji are enough to keep me happy until Sunday 🤣#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9hblEOp0QR
— katie smith (@kt_smithers) July 15, 2022
please give deji more screen time this is amazing #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4kuk7stA5w
— lola (@lolatrickle) July 15, 2022
deji has been serving us with reaction images tonight #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LPUlEpGzKf
— j⋆ (@jxsephina) July 15, 2022
Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.
Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!
NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.