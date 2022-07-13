Ad
Love Island fans are in hysterics after Davide and Ekin-Su’s row

Davide and Ekin-Su’s romance has been a favourite amongst Love Island fans.

The couple briefly parted ways when the Turkish actress decided to get to know bombshell Jay, however, circled back to the Italian Stallion when things didn’t work out.

The pair were then separated in Casa Amor, which sent fans wild as Davide shared a kiss with new girls Mollie and Coco, while Ekin-Su grew close to bombshell George.

However, they both decided to return to the main villa single, and fans have been rooting for them ever since.

On Wednesday night, Ekin-Su and Davide got into a heated row after he admitted to Coco and Dami that he didn’t think he’d ever fully trust her after the Jay situation.

“I see how she acts when a guy above the average enters the Villa every time. Sometimes the way she acts to the boys I don’t like,” he said, referencing bombshell Adam’s arrival in the villa.

Storming off after their heated row, Davide called Ekin-Su “as fake as the Louis Vuitton from China”, leaving fans in hysterics.

 

The Italian Stallion’s iconic one-liners have undoubtedly secured him a place in the Love Island Hall of Fame.

On Friday night, after an argument between Andrew and Tasha, the dancer shouted that the estate agent was a “f**king liar.”

Davide quick-wittedly shouted back, “That’s my line, Tasha,” referencing his iconic line to Ekin-Su, “You are a liar, actress, go the f**k out.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. 

