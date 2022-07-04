Love Island fans are FUMING at Davide after comment he made about Indiyah

Love Island fans are FUMING at Davide after Monday night’s episode.
During a conversation with Dami, who is coupled up with Indiyah, the Italian Stallion described new girl Summer as an “upgrade”.
Later, Dami and Summer went up to the terrace and shared a kiss.
Taking to Twitter to react to the comment, one viewer wrote: “The Audacity, Davide. #Indiyah is literally more stunning than all these girls.”
Another tweeted: “Indiyah is f**king beautiful, shut the hell up davide.”
A third wrote: “not davide saying this new girl is an upgrade. do not speak about the gorgeous indiyah like that.”
Davide? upgrade?? Indiyah?? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/SLWQRziKQt
— i’m the drama (@dacoolbarbz) July 4, 2022
The Audacity, Davide. #Indiyah is literally more stunning than all these girls. FOH. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Ssbli9nrRP
— SpicyAsShit (@Spicyasshit1) July 4, 2022
Indiyah is fucking beautiful, shut the hell up davide. #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/rAuQU1fZqX
— 💓 (@uzi4lifex) July 4, 2022
not davide saying this new girl is an upgrade. do not speak about the gorgeous indiyah like that #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xwuyhptQwx
— lucy (@lucygodsellx) July 4, 2022
I know davide did not tell Dami to go and upgrade… upgrade from indiyah? #LoveISland pic.twitter.com/d4WP4p0o7N
— Piscesad (@Piscesad_) July 4, 2022
Did davide just say summer better looking than indiyah? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/rblQqlg60D
— Gracy (@keepinitRealFr) July 4, 2022
Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!
NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.