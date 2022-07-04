Ad
Love Island fans are FUMING at Davide after comment he made about Indiyah

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Love Island fans are FUMING at Davide after Monday night’s episode.

During a conversation with Dami, who is coupled up with Indiyah, the Italian Stallion described new girl Summer as an “upgrade”.

Later, Dami and Summer went up to the terrace and shared a kiss.

Taking to Twitter to react to the comment, one viewer wrote: “The Audacity, Davide. #Indiyah is literally more stunning than all these girls.”

Another tweeted: “Indiyah is f**king beautiful, shut the hell up davide.”

A third wrote: “not davide saying this new girl is an upgrade. do not speak about the gorgeous indiyah like that.”

