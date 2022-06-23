Love Island fans are FUMING after spotting this detail in Ekin-Su and Jay’s explosive argument

Love Island fans were left fuming after being given a teaser clip of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger’s explosive break-up.

On Tuesday’s night show, Jay caught fans’ attention as he began to reveal he may not be as into Ekin-Su as he first let on.

Speaking to Gemma Owen, the 28-year-old asked if there were any other girls in the villa that would be willing to get to know him, as he revealed he had the hots for Paige Thorne, 24.

The investment analyst went on to reveal that he thought his initial feelings for Ekin-Su may have stemmed from lust.

On Wednesday night, fans got a glimpse at an explosive argument between Ekin-Su and Jay about his eyes for Paige.

The actress raged at Jay: “It’s just hit me now what you’ve done.”

“You’re telling me you want to get to know Paige. She’s in a secure relationship. Do you know how muggy that makes you look?”

“Apparently I was the player in here, but the biggest player in this villa is you. You deserve the biggest Oscar in here,” she continued.

Love Island fans flocked to Twitter to point out that Ekin-Su stole Davide Sanclimenti’s iconic “you deserve an Oscar” serve to her.

One Twitter user wrote: “Not Ekin-Su using Davide’s Oscar line on Jay 😭 that girl is unwell,” as another penned: “Davide telling Ekin-Su she deserved an Oscar hit her hardddd she used it in her next relationship 😭.”



A third added: “Ekin-su telling Jay he deserves an Oscar like she didn’t just regurgitate what Davide said to her WHEN SHE DID THE SAME THING!!!!”

A fourth chimed in: “Somebody let Ekin-Su know that the oscars take place annually, not weekly, and that she crawled away with the award last week with her terrace antics. POT KETTLE BLACK.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

