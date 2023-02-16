Love Island fans are convinced this contestant will QUIT the show after the Casa Amor recoupling

Love Island fans are convinced Shaq will quit the show after tonight’s Casa Amor recoupling.

The 24-year-old has been coupled up with Tanya since day 1 of the 2023 winter series, which kicked off on January 16.

Shaq and Tanya have been one of the strongest couples of the season, and were the first to enjoy a night in the Hideaway and to drop the ‘L’ bomb.

Just before the pair separated into different villas for Casa Amor, Tanya and Shaq got into a fight, after she and Lana confronted him about his behaviour towards Ron.

Tanya told Shaq he reminded her of her ex, and she later told the girls that she was getting the “ick”.

Shaq has remained loyal to Tanya during Casa Amor week, but Tanya has grown close to Irish bombshell Martin – who she has been sharing a bed with and has kissed.

Tonight’s show will see the OG boys and girls reunite in the main villa, and decide whether they want to stay in their original couples or recouple with a Casa Amor bombshell.

Fans are convinced that Tanya will return to the main villa with Martin, leaving Shaq heartbroken.

They also think he will dramatically quit the villa, like Amy Hart did when Curtis Pritchard broke her heart in Casa Amor back in 2019.

One fan tweeted: “Shaq is gonna do an Amy and leave the villa cos the love of his life just broke his heart.”

Another wrote: “I fully think shaq will leave that villa when Tanya comes back with Martin.”

Defending the airport security officer, a third fan penned: “Shaq deserves way more – he treated her like a gent – pushed the lads to be better to their girls – openly told Tanya he’s in love – stayed loyal And she’s out here like this because he told Ron to do his dishes?”

Shaq after he sees Tanya recouple with Martin: #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ywo9Oz7sj3 — idk (@idk44455177) February 15, 2023

When Tanya returns to the villa with Martin and Shaq decides to leave. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3O1VEmZWmG — Zee (@ZaraAgnes_) February 14, 2023

Shaq is gonna do an Amy and leave the villa cos the love of his life just broke his heart #loveisland — N ⚡️ (@namelessnzee) February 15, 2023

Shaq will leave the show due to heartbreak #loveisland — SetGdNia🇯🇲 (@ShaniaJacko) February 14, 2023

I fully think shaq will leave that villa when Tanya comes back with Martin #LoveIsland — 🍒 (@planetfender) February 15, 2023

Shaq deserves way more

– he treated her like a gent

– pushed the lads to be better to their girls

– openly told Tanya he's in love

– stayed loyal And she's out here like this because he told Ron to do his dishes? #loveisland — MVFINI (@mvfini) February 15, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.