Love Island fans are convinced THIS contestant will be dumped from the show next

Love Island fans are convinced Mehdi will be dumped from the show next.

On Monday night, viewers were asked to vote for their favourite girl and favourite boy in the villa.

The girl and boy who receive the least amount of votes will be sent home later this week.

Mehdi is currently in the doghouse with fans, after he upset Whitney this week with his antics in the heart rate challenge.

The Frenchman kissed a number of the girls in the steamy challenge and when Whitney confronted him about it, he stormed off on her and told her: “You’re honestly draining all my energy.”

Although the pair seem to have patched things up, fans are still not happy with Mehdi, and are convinced he will be dumped this week.

Check out what people are saying below:

Mehdi is going home tomorrow #LoveIsland — TheDuchess- BLM (@ElisaAlia72) June 26, 2023

I can’t wait to see Medhis face tomorrow when he’s going home & Whitney is chilling 😍#LoveIsland — Love Island Analyst 🏝️ (@GenericTwoShoes) June 26, 2023

All I know is Mehdi and Sammy better be in the bottom 3 with Mehdi going home. DO NOT LEAVE IT UP TO THE ISLANDERS #loveisland pic.twitter.com/gAtl8j7b3u — Yessie 💫 (@ycjb_xoxo) June 26, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.

The fourth episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

This week, host Alan Cawley is joined by Holly Carpenter to delve into the drama of this year’s Love Island, which has already featured some shocking twists and turns.

You can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.