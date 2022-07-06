Love Island fans are convinced this contestant has secretly LEFT the show

Love Island fans are convinced new girl Jazmine has secretly left the show.

The 21-year-old is one of the six new bombshells who joined the boys in the main villa earlier this week, but the Newcastle native has barely been seen on the show since.

Viewers took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to ask someone to “send a search party” for the “missing” Islander, with some wondering if she is still in the villa.

One fan tweeted: “Is Jazmine getting no screen time, or has she left the villa?”

Another wrote: “IS JAZMINE OKAY LIKE WHERE IS SHE ACTUALLY???”

A third penned: “Jazmine walked through the door and was never to be seen again.”

Prior to entering the villa, Jazmine promised to provide plenty of drama on Love Island.

When asked what she’s going to bring to the villa, the nightclub manager said: “A lot of drama but a lot of humour as well. I’m a very funny girl.”

“I get called Donkey from Shrek, that’s my nickname, as that’s my humour. Always coming out with my little oneliners.”

The 21-year-old admitted she was hoping to turn Jacques’ head, whose currently coupled up with Paige, but said she also fancies Jay and Davide.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

