Love Island fans are CONVINCED this boy knows new bombshell Claudia

Love Island fans are convinced one of the boys knows new bombshell Claudia Fogarty.

The blonde beauty, who is the daughter of I’m A Celeb 2014 winner Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty, entered the villa on Tuesday night.

After all the girls performed their sultry routines in the heart rate challenge, the boys jokingly chanted: “We want more!” – and surprisingly got what they asked for.

From Lifted Entertainment

Claudia made her way into the villa – hoping to raise the boys’ heart rates more than the other girls.

Eagle-eyed fans are convinced the 28-year-old knew Tom Clare before the show, as they picked up on his dramatic reaction to her entrance.

One Twitter user wrote: “Wondering if Claudia is Tom’s ex after his reaction at end,” while a second penned: Okay why do I feel like Tom knows Claudia from his reaction 👀☕️.”

Another fan tweeted: “I feel like Tom has already slid into Claudia‘s DMs before!,” and a fourth wrote: “The new girl is going to be Tom’s ex init.” 

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. 

