Love Island fans are CONVINCED this boy knows new bombshell Claudia

Love Island fans are convinced one of the boys knows new bombshell Claudia Fogarty.

The blonde beauty, who is the daughter of I’m A Celeb 2014 winner Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty, entered the villa on Tuesday night.

After all the girls performed their sultry routines in the heart rate challenge, the boys jokingly chanted: “We want more!” – and surprisingly got what they asked for.

Claudia made her way into the villa – hoping to raise the boys’ heart rates more than the other girls.

Eagle-eyed fans are convinced the 28-year-old knew Tom Clare before the show, as they picked up on his dramatic reaction to her entrance.

One Twitter user wrote: “Wondering if Claudia is Tom’s ex after his reaction at end,” while a second penned: Okay why do I feel like Tom knows Claudia from his reaction 👀☕️.”

Another fan tweeted: “I feel like Tom has already slid into Claudia‘s DMs before!,” and a fourth wrote: “The new girl is going to be Tom’s ex init.”

The new girl is going to be Tom’s ex init #LoveIsland — raychel_ox (@RaychelOx) February 7, 2023

Thinking Tom may know the new girl 🤔 #loveisland — Sarah Gomersell (@Gummybear1981) February 7, 2023

Is the new girl Tom’s ex?! Because that was a genuine look of terror on his face 😭 #loveisland — Ems🧚🏼‍♀️ (@emmaquinn15xo) February 7, 2023

Tom defo knows the new girl from somewhere #Loveisland — Mamba Mentality (@Josh_Asare) February 7, 2023

Tom what’s wrong have you dated the new girl #loveisland — Amelia sours (@ummelias101) February 7, 2023

tom definately knows the new girl that reaction😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #loveisland — Ella-leigh (@ellaleightweet) February 7, 2023

Does Tom know the new girl that seemed like a oh shit I know you😂😂? #loveisland — 🙂 (@ftwsHaN) February 7, 2023

Looks like Tom knew the new girl orrrrr just me? #loveisland — No One. (@Jodie_YG) February 7, 2023

Wondering if Claudia is Tom’s ex after his reaction at end #loveisland — Kerry Taylor Jones #TEAMSPACEMAN 👩‍🚀🚀 (@mummysunshine) February 7, 2023

Okay why do I feel like Tom knows Claudia from his reaction 👀☕️ #loveisland — Kaylee ❤️💚💙💛 (@thegirlinblue20) February 7, 2023

I feel like Tom has already slid into Claudia’s DM’s before!#loveisland — Eve 💫 (@EveAL2627) February 7, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

