Love Island fans are convinced they’ve spotted a ‘secret romance’ between two Casa Amor stars

Love Island fans are convinced they’ve spotted a “secret romance” between Casa Amor stars Josh and Summer.

The pair were both brought back to the main villa after Thursday night’s dramatic recoupling, with Danica choosing Josh and Dami choosing Summer.

But eagled-eyed fans noticed Josh and Summer “staring” at each other across from the fire pit on the night, and think that they secretly have eyes for each other.

One fan tweeted: “Summer’s gonna move to Josh, I’m calling it NOW. She was giving him that same look she gave Dami on Day 1!!”

Another wrote: “why do I feel like josh and summer might get together if indiyah and dami get back together.”

A third penned: “Did anyone else see Josh .. the lad coupled with Danika , eyeing up Summer? He looked over the moon that Dami picked her to stay in the villa.. I think Josh will couple up with Summer eventually.”

Summer’s gonna move to Josh, I’m calling it NOW. She was giving him that same look she gave Dami on Day 1!! DANICA SHINE YOUR EYYYEES‼️#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1Za79WtdWW — Appreciated. 🕊💙 (@thevirginzodiac) July 8, 2022

why do i feel like josh and summer might get together if indiyah and dami get back together #LoveIsland — j (@dunkirkry) July 8, 2022

Josh waiting to make a move on summer when dami and danica are over watching the fights #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bT5YjfPVvG — ekin-su’s number 1 fan (@skinnysloth_) July 8, 2022

I’m calling it now Dami will recouple with Summer and Danica with Josh but when they get to the main villa Josh’s head will turn for summer #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/J9729fHVVi — 😮‍💨 (@l_x102) July 6, 2022

Did anyone else see Josh .. the lad coupled with Danika , eyeing up Summer? He looked over the moon that Dami picked her to stay in the villa.. I think Josh will couple up with Summer eventually #LoveIsland — Jilly James (@JillJames74) July 7, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

