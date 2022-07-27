Ad
Love Island fans are convinced they’ve figure out which couple will be dumped next.

On Tuesday night’s show, the Islanders found out the public had been voting for their favourite couples.

The couples that received the least amount of votes were Paige and Adam, Indiyah and Dami, and Danica and Jamie.

One of these three couples will be dumped from the villa on tonight’s show, and fans think it will be Paige and Adam.

One tweeted: “there must be some shocker tomorrow if they leaving this on a cliffhanger send paige and adam home NOWWWWWWWW.”

Another wrote: “There was really no need to end last nights episode on a cliffhanger unless it’s Paige and Adam getting dumped.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

