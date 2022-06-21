Love Island fans are convinced they’re figured out which two contestants are going home.

On Sunday night, viewers were asked to vote for their favourite Islanders, and the boy and girl with the least amount of votes will be dumped from the villa.

On Monday night, it was revealed that Amber, Ekin-Su and Tasha received the fewest votes for the girls, while Andrew, Ikenna and Jay received the fewest votes for the boys.

Monday night’s episode ended with a dramatic cliffhanger, meaning fans have to wait until tonight’s show to find out who is packing their bags and leaving.

Viewers have been speculating who they think will be sent home on Twitter, and many think Ikenna and Amber’s time in the villa is up.

One fan tweeted: “with the way the show is currently going, i think the screen time showing indiyah and damis strong connection foreshadows the fact that amber and ikenna will be dumped from the island.”

with the way the show is currently going, i think the screen time showing indyah and damis strong connection foreshadows the fact that amber and ikenna will be dumped from the island #LoveIsland — kaz 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@karryannkk) June 21, 2022

Another wrote: “My prediction is Amber and Ikenna will leave the villa, so Dami and Indiyah can crack on.”

A third penned: “my prediction of who is going home is amber and ikenna,” while a fourth added: “I reckon Amber and Ikenna will get voted off.”

My prediction is Amber and Ikenna will leave the villa, so Dami and Indiyah can crack on #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6bKJo0hSzG — ikrah (@ikrah_a_m) June 21, 2022

Ikenna is probably going home and I think Ambers going with him 🙁 I love Amber though, I will be gutted #LoveIsland — Whitney (@G1ngerbr3ad_Boi) June 21, 2022

It’s obvious that Amber & Ikenna will go. Yesterday Indiyah & Amber aren’t feeling it. Suddenly then we have a vote off. Dami & Indiyah will be able to get together then. #LoveIsland is getting more staged by the day it’s definitely lost it’s sparkle. — @TheRealDeclanKincaid (@TheRealDeclanK1) June 21, 2022

my prediction of who is going home is amber and ikenna #LoveIsland — katie | davide dislike page (@user145008051) June 21, 2022

I reckon Amber and Ikenna will get voted off #loveisland — Alex Dismorr (@ADismorr) June 21, 2022

It comes after Indiyah and Ikenna decided to break off their romance on Monday night’s episode.

Meanwhile Dami, who has been coupled up with Amber since day one, has been trying to get to know Indiyah on a more romantic level.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.