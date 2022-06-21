Ad
Love Island fans are convinced they’re figured out which two contestants are going home.

On Sunday night, viewers were asked to vote for their favourite Islanders, and the boy and girl with the least amount of votes will be dumped from the villa.

On Monday night, it was revealed that Amber, Ekin-Su and Tasha received the fewest votes for the girls, while Andrew, Ikenna and Jay received the fewest votes for the boys.

©ITV

Monday night’s episode ended with a dramatic cliffhanger, meaning fans have to wait until tonight’s show to find out who is packing their bags and leaving.

Viewers have been speculating who they think will be sent home on Twitter, and many think Ikenna and Amber’s time in the villa is up.

One fan tweeted: “with the way the show is currently going, i think the screen time showing indiyah and damis strong connection foreshadows the fact that amber and ikenna will be dumped from the island.”

Another wrote: “My prediction is Amber and Ikenna will leave the villa, so Dami and Indiyah can crack on.”

A third penned: “my prediction of who is going home is amber and ikenna,” while a fourth added: “I reckon Amber and Ikenna will get voted off.”

It comes after Indiyah and Ikenna decided to break off their romance on Monday night’s episode.

Meanwhile Dami, who has been coupled up with Amber since day one, has been trying to get to know Indiyah on a more romantic level.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

