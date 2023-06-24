Love Island fans are convinced there’s a major twist coming.

On Friday night, ultimate bombshell Kady McDermott rocked the villa as she made her dramatic return.

The 27-year-old spent the day briefly getting to know the boys before she was tasked with the difficult decision of which boy to couple up with, and therefore steal from another girl.

Ultimately, she chose Zachariah Noble – who had been coupled up with Molly Marsh.

In a shock twist, Molly received a text, which explained that she had been brutally dumped from the villa after being left single and vulnerable.

Love Island fans are now convinced that Molly will make a dramatic return to the villa.

Check out what viewers are saying:

I don’t think molly should come back immediately. I think they need to pull a Malin from season 2 and bring her after Zach has moved on #loveisland pic.twitter.com/p1yALcA1vX — Glory (@Glory0481) June 24, 2023

If Molly comes back she’s definitely winning #LoveIsland 👀 — 067 (@_Xorah_) June 24, 2023

Prediction: Molly will come back via Casa Amor…#LoveIsland — Eleni Jones (@elenijonessxoxo) June 24, 2023

Will Molly be in Casa?🏝️ #LoveIsland — Jenna Swain (@Jenswain) June 24, 2023

The fact that Molly has been dumped just like that…she HAS to be in Casa Amor #LoveIsland — sin. (@theyycallmesin) June 24, 2023

I feel like there’s a twist Molly is definitely coming back and it’s pissing me off 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/V2jfSYZsfY — Mayima🇬🇲 (@Mayimaaa) June 24, 2023

