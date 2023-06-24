Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Love Island fans are convinced there’s a MAJOR twist coming

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Love Island fans are convinced there’s a major twist coming.

On Friday night, ultimate bombshell Kady McDermott rocked the villa as she made her dramatic return.

The 27-year-old spent the day briefly getting to know the boys before she was tasked with the difficult decision of which boy to couple up with, and therefore steal from another girl.

From Lifted Entertainment

Ultimately, she chose Zachariah Noble – who had been coupled up with Molly Marsh.

In a shock twist, Molly received a text, which explained that she had been brutally dumped from the villa after being left single and vulnerable.

Love Island fans are now convinced that Molly will make a dramatic return to the villa.

Check out what viewers are saying:

The third episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Plus watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us