Love Island fans are convinced Liberty Poole is set to dump Jake Cornish.

Is this the end of Jiberty?

Love Island fans are convinced Liberty Poole is set to DUMP Jake...

In the last few episodes, viewers have watched the 21-year-old start to doubt her relationship with Jake – and Friday night’s challenge didn’t help matters.

During Friday’s episode, the couples were asked to rank themselves based on the public’s votes.

As expected, the challenge stirred up some serious drama for Liberty and Jake as it was revealed they were voted the “most one-sided couple” by the public.

After expressing her concerns to the girls, Liberty pulled Jake for a chat on the terrace.

The 21-year-old pushed Jake to tell her how he feels, and he then dropped the L-bomb in an attempt to reassure her.

However, Love Island fans weren’t convinced by Jake’s confession, and took to Twitter to share their doubts.

I’m sick. He said “I love you” under duress. Liberty pls 😭 #LoveIsland — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) August 13, 2021

It looks like Liberty and Jake’s fellow Islanders share the same concerns, as some of the girls started to doubt his intentions during Friday’s episode.

Fans are now certain Liberty will dump Jake, after a teaser for Sunday night’s episode promised even more drama.

The girls were seen having an ‘intervention’ with Liberty over Jake – and it doesn’t look good.

Chloe asks her, “Do you not think he’s telling you what you want to hear?” and Liberty replies, “Is that what you all think?”

See how fans are reacting on Twitter:

prayer circle for liberty to dump jake 🙏🏻 #loveisland — joseph 🏳️‍🌈 (@ItsJose44941351) August 13, 2021

So glad the girls are going to help Lib see clearly #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4bsRrwfbne — Sejal_Leena🦚 (@SejalLeena) August 13, 2021

Time for Liberty to dump Jake and unleash the queen we all know is there #LoveIsland — Jack Bailey (@JackBailey2) August 13, 2021

Not ALL the girls telling Liberty to dump Jake. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/owuSLqghB0 — J (@Jordiboy_96) August 13, 2021

I’m so glad the girls are seeing what us the public are seeing with what’s happening between Liberty and Jake. She needs to dump him! Liberty ans Kaz should couple up and win the 50k #LoveIsland — #ALLBLACKLIVESMATTER #ENDSARS #FREEPALESTINE (@BAAMMBINOO) August 13, 2021