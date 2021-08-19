Home Top Story Love Island fans are convinced Liberty and Jake will QUIT the show...

Love Island fans are convinced Liberty and Jake will QUIT the show after ending their romance

It's all over for Jiberty...

Love Island fans are convinced Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish will quit the show, after ending their romance just days before the final.

During tonight’s episode, the pair decided to go their separate ways after Liberty questioned whether Jake really loves her.

In emotional scenes, the 21-year-old broke down in tears chatting to Faye Winter, as she confessed: “I just don’t think we’re right for each other.”

Later in the episode, Liberty and Jake had a chat in the garden, and she told him: “I just don’t feel like that you love me for me and I want someone who loves me for me.”

Jake replied: “What we saying then, are we saying we’ll go our separate ways?”

The pair then decided to call it quits, leaving everyone in the villa shocked.

In a teaser for tomorrow night’s episode, Liberty and Jake are sent on their final date as a couple – and it looks like they make a big decision.

After returning from their date, the pair ask their fellow Islanders to gather around the fire pit.

The teaser then cut to a clip of Millie gasping in shock.

Fans are now convinced Liberty and Jake will tell everyone they’ve decided to leave the show as friends, so the rest of the couples will make it to the final.

Kendra Becker | Editor

