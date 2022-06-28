Love Island fans are convinced Gemma will recouple in Casa Amor

Love Island fans are convinced Gemma Owen will recouple in Casa Amor.

The 19-year-old is currently coupled up with Luca Bish, but she admitted on Monday that if someone entered the villa who was more her type, she would be “open” to getting to know them.

Casa Amor will reportedly return to our screens on July 4, and fans are convinced Gemma’s head will turn.

One tweeted: “I can’t wait for Gemma to couple up with someone when casa amor comes about and Luca come back single and the whole gaff absolutely erupts in chaos. It’s going to be beautiful.”

Another wrote: “Now when casa amor comes about. Gemma is making that grand switch.”

A third fan penned: “It’s so obvious that Luca likes Gemma a million times more then she likes him. Casa Amor she turns and he walks in alone.”

I hope the producers are SCRAMBLING to find someone that is 100% Gemma’s type for casa amor #LoveIsland — شيلر (@shilermahm) June 28, 2022

watch gemma recouple at casa amor, this clinginess is too much for me #LoveIsland — yas. 🤍 (@wysyass) June 27, 2022

Luca is so annoying I want Gemma to recouple in Casa, please I beg!!! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nsFNTz1Pwc — Driving Spaceships (@daydreamnchill) June 22, 2022

I can’t wait for Gemma to couple up with someone when casa amor comes about and Luca come back single and the whole gaff absolutely erupts in chaos. It’s going to be beautiful — KBFK👊🏻💙 (@kbfk25) June 27, 2022

Ekin su when Gemma’s head is turned at casa amor #loveisland pic.twitter.com/pvrq6pAB7V — Z (@z4hra__) June 27, 2022

It’s so obvious that Luca likes Gemma a million times more then she likes him. Casa Amor she turns and he walks in alone. #loveisland — TOBYAROSZN (@TobyAroSZN) June 27, 2022

This year’s Casa Amor will reportedly return next Monday, and it is set to be “the most explosive yet”.

For the fifth time in the show’s history, the girls and boys will be split into separate villas to complete the ultimate loyalty test.

The boys will be joined by a group of stunning girls, and some hunky new guys will join the girls – all hoping to turn the Islanders heads.

An insider told The Sun last week: “This year’s Casa Amor promises to be the most explosive yet thanks to some seriously fiery characters, who have already shown their heads can be turned.”

However, the date is not entirely set in stone, as it “could change at the last minute if bosses decide they can ramp up the drama at an earlier or later moment.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.