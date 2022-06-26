Love Island fans are convinced Ekin-Su and Davide will get back together.

The Turkish actress and the Italian Stallion had a whirlwind romance at the start of the series, but they dramatically split after Davide found out Ekin-Su secretly kissed Jay on the terrace.

Ekin-Su and Jay’s romance was short lived, and she is now getting to know new boy Charlie.

Meanwhile Davide was pursuing a romance with bombshell Danica, but had a change of heart during the latest recoupling and decided to take a chance on new girl Antigoni.

However, fans of the show are convinced Davide and Ekin-Su have “unfinished business”, and are hoping they will give their relationship another shot.

One viewer tweeted: “I told y’all Davide & Ekin-Su are gonna end up married with 3 kids in 5 yrs time”, while a second wrote: “Ekin-su and Davide are both so chaotic, wouldn’t it be perfect if they were endgame and won the whole show.”

A third penned: “Manifesting Davide and Ekin-Su an enemies to lovers trope.”

Davide and Ekin-Su 1000% have unfinished business! Once his pride has settled, he’s spinning the block #LoveIsland — Simi (@simisolasystem_) June 26, 2022

CACKLING that both Davide and Ekin-Su think if they wanted to they could get the other one back. Clearly the business is unfinished 👀 #LoveIsland — Dynami-Tee Tee (@123__Tee) June 26, 2022

Manifesting Davide and Ekin-Su an enemies to lovers trope #loveisland pic.twitter.com/WQD7QbeaYc — maeve 🦋 (@maeveyg) June 26, 2022

They both said they could win each other back… is this… enemies to lovers??? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/euLIvH9hXG — yes (@Idobestrugglin) June 26, 2022

Why are Ekin-Sue and Davide my fav toxic couple?!😩😂#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rnfB5fKl65 — Skyla (@iamamess_x) June 26, 2022

Davide is still obsessed with Ekin-Su and no one can tell me otherwise 😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wkpVkGWrqt — I'm GoatBebe LOOKING FOR MY MOOTS (@wonhosgoat) June 26, 2022

I told y’all Davide & Ekin-Su are gonna end up married with 3 kids in 5 yrs time. Davide would never have kicked off the way he did if he didn’t actually like her! I’VE BEEN SAYING THIS! THEM TWO ARE SO MESSY! INJECT IT SOME MORE 😂 https://t.co/wWRJXJ9EYY — Jessica Pyper (@MsPyper) June 26, 2022

Ekin-su and Davide are both so chaotic, wouldn’t it be perfect if they were endgame and won the whole show😂 #LoveIsland — Monny_xo (@Badamtss_) June 25, 2022

