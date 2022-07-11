Love Island fans are convinced bombshell Adam will break up THIS couple

Love Island fans are convinced bombshell Adam will break up Gemma and Luca.

The 26-year-old, who shot to fame on the hit dating show back in 2018, is returning to the villa tonight in the ultimate twist.

The former personal trainer, who admitted he is not afraid to step on anyone’s toes, will get to know Gemma, Paige, Danica, and Ekin-Su on tonight’s show while the other boys are out of the villa.

Some fans think Adam could turn Gemma’s head, and are predicting heartache for Luca.

One tweeted: “well that’s a wrap on gemma and luca….adam is gonna be an absolute menace with gemma.”

Another wrote: “adam will literally steal paige from jacques then kiss gemma while luca watches. PRODUCERS WANT DRAMA.”

A third penned: “GOODBYE LUCA adam is coming for gemma and i just know her head is doing a whole 360.”

well that's a wrap on gemma and luca….adam is gonna be an absolute menace with gemma 😭#LoveIsland — mo (@momothefool) July 10, 2022

Adam returning to Love Island and taking Gemma off Luca: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VZNdO4IpR7 — Daniel ‘Bamiji’ (@DanielBamiji_) July 10, 2022

no cos i’m still in shock. ADAM? the CEO of love island villains?😭yeah luca is about to walk #LoveIsland — indiyah 4 president (@ramzthesag) July 10, 2022

Luca seeing Adam in the #LoveIsland villa tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/aiJQvjKrdg — George St Ledger (@George_StLedger) July 10, 2022

GOODBYE LUCA adam is coming for gemma and i just know her head is doing a whole 360 #LoveIsland — Roub (@roubottin) July 10, 2022

Luca keeping an eye on Adam when he speaks to Gemma #LoveIsland #Aftersun pic.twitter.com/O8xQIgJXRw — Pettypino (@pettypino) July 10, 2022

adam will literally steal paige from jacques then kiss gemma while luca watches. PRODUCERS WANT DRAMA #loveIsland #TALKSWITHASH pic.twitter.com/vgVLHYq7nu — #1 indiyah defender (@03683m) July 10, 2022

luca when adam pulls gemma for a chat tonight #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/u4NzCcXBnt — tasha hate page ❤️ (@nmulaniix) July 11, 2022

Luca is gonna lose it when Adam cracks on with Gemma #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/I1KXfZdzIQ — meh (@emsfwthings) July 10, 2022

Luca when Adam inevitably pulls Gemma for a chat #loveisland pic.twitter.com/a7PDmqmsvB — Ushi (@thatboygud) July 10, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

