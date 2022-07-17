Love Island fans are calling on Gemma to ditch Luca after Movie Night challenge

Love Island fans are calling on Gemma to ditch Luca after the Movie Night challenge.

During a clip entitled ‘Good Bill Hunting’, Luca saw Billy and Gemma chatting and “flirting” in the villa.

After watching the clip, Luca told Dami: “If she wants to f***ing play it down to me, I will f***ing explode.”

He then said to Billy: “You were f**king cracking on with her. Mate, that was f**king flirting, don’t deny it, you were f**king flirting.”

“I don’t care, you can crack on, it’s Love Island but it was flirting and I was made out to be a f**king idiot for it!”

Luca then turned to Andrew, and whispered: “Billy started saying, ‘oh mate there’s nothing here’. Mate, you were trying to crack on, shut the f**k up!”

On Sunday night’s show, Luca pulled Gemma for a chat and said: “You were entertaining it” to which Gemma replied: “No I wasn’t”.

Luca then called Billy over to the fire pit to join them and asked: “Did you feel like she was flirting with you?” to which Billy answered: “Yeah, it was just flirty banter.”

Gemma interjected: “Did we have a flirty chat? Yes.”

Luca replied: “But just a minute ago you said you didn’t have a flirty chat, you literally said I wasn’t flirting.”

Gemma added: “I don’t think any lines have been crossed.”

Viewers are convinced Gemma did “nothing wrong” with Billy, and are calling on her to split from Luca because of his overreaction.

Check out their reactions below:

Gemma needs to leave Luca lol #LoveIsland — Ash (@theashrb) July 17, 2022

gemma needs to leave luca again. he’s misogynistic, childish & very possessive. #loveisland — ✨ (@omgitssef) July 17, 2022

For the love of God please Gemma leave luca. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/lKjseQHFGA — mr bundasliga (@Paigedeservest1) July 17, 2022

if Gemma doesn’t leave Luca I think I might give up on this season of #LoveIsland because there’s nothing redeemable at this stage — ronan (@cluanaigh_) July 17, 2022

If doesn't get Gemma to leave Luca, I honestly don't know what will #LoveISland — lowflyingpanicattack (@crackinyourass) July 17, 2022

I’m begging for Gemma to leave Luca after this — B (@campbeeell) July 17, 2022

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

