Love Island fans are calling for Paige to ditch Jacques after the heart rate challenge

Temperates were high in the Love Island villa during Tuesday night’s episode, in more ways than one.

The Islanders took part in the show’s famous heart rate challenge, which saw the boys and girls compete against each other to try and raise each others’ heart rates the most with a sexy dance.

The Islanders saucy outfits included Paige as a lifeguard, Ekin-Su in a bridal outfit, Dami as a lab technician, Jay as a cowboy and Davide as a mysterious masked bandit.

At the end of the challenge, the Islanders found out if they raised their partner’s heart rate the most, or if they raised the heart rate of another unsuspecting Islander.

In a dramatic turn of events, exes Jacques and Gemma raised each other’s heart rates the most – leaving their respective partners Paige and Luca less than impressed.

At the end of the episode, Paige admitted to Jacques she was annoyed by his heart rate being raised the most by Gemma, due to their romantic history.

The pair dated for a year before they entered the Love Island villa, and called it quits during the summer of 2020.

Despite Paige’s valid concern, Jacques did not react well to her comment.

The rugby player dismissed her feelings on the matter, and told Paige that her reaction was “pathetic”.

It’s safe to say viewers were not happy with the way Jacques spoke to Paige, who has been an early favourite to win the show, and took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Many called for her to end their romance, and pointed out his behaviour was a “red flag”.

Love Island continues on Wednesday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

