Love Island fans are ALL saying the same thing as Will sticks up for Jessie amid drama

From Lifted Entertainment
Love Island fans are all saying the same thing after Will Young stuck up for his flame Jessie Wynter amid the ongoing drama between the girls.

On Wednesday night’s episode, the TikTok farmer pulled Maxwell Samuda for a chat, and said: “Max, can we have a chat mate? I’m livid, I’m not going to lie. I’ve just been pulled and told that you said Jessie was fake.”

He then asks: “Where is this all coming from? What’s everyone saying because I’m completely confused why this word fake is going around.”

From Lifted Entertainment

Will later pulled Casey O’Gorman aside to question whether he had also commented on Jessie’s genuineness.

Fans took to Twitter to rejoice that the TikTok farmer stood his ground and defended Jessie against the boys.

One Twitter user penned: “I really love Will the way he has Jessie’s back is so cute. She had him code-switching😂,” while a second wrote: “I do like how Will has backed Jessie though. Good lad.”

