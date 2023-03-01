Love Island fans are ALL saying the same thing as Will sticks up for Jessie amid drama

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing after Will Young stuck up for his flame Jessie Wynter amid the ongoing drama between the girls.

On Wednesday night’s episode, the TikTok farmer pulled Maxwell Samuda for a chat, and said: “Max, can we have a chat mate? I’m livid, I’m not going to lie. I’ve just been pulled and told that you said Jessie was fake.”

He then asks: “Where is this all coming from? What’s everyone saying because I’m completely confused why this word fake is going around.”

Will later pulled Casey O’Gorman aside to question whether he had also commented on Jessie’s genuineness.

Fans took to Twitter to rejoice that the TikTok farmer stood his ground and defended Jessie against the boys.

One Twitter user penned: “I really love Will the way he has Jessie’s back is so cute. She had him code-switching😂,” while a second wrote: “I do like how Will has backed Jessie though. Good lad.”

I do like how Will has backed Jessie though. Good lad #loveIsland — Lay 🇲🇦🇳🇬 (@LaylaNatalie) March 1, 2023

Seeing Will and Jessie all loved up is so adorable ❤️❤️ #loveisland — ainni_3 (@anni_379) March 1, 2023

God I just love Will and Jessie so much❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #LoveIsland — Jacob_aos (@zBxDoctor) March 1, 2023

If jessie didn’t love Will before she’ll fall for him now, he truly did hve her back #loveisland. pic.twitter.com/YdnbrxKg0i — Rhiannę💝 (@reieesc) March 1, 2023

jessie and will are so cute 🙁 #loveisland — steph ⭒ (@yslshua) March 1, 2023

im back to liking will tho like the way he defended jessie against his closest friends was so top tier, it really should be standard but most men would break up with the girl or laugh it off 😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/8KS3nUrpQW — . (@hitsukarins) March 1, 2023

oh well back on my Will and Jessie train 😌😍😍 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/DdfgIMkqjx — Viki 🌊 (@loveekinde) March 1, 2023

