Love Island fans are all saying the same thing, after watching the heart rate challenge.

The girls and the boys dressed up in sexy outfits and danced for each other, in an attempt to raise their heart rates the most.

The challenge came hours after Tyrique told Ella that he missed “the game” of being single, causing her to break down in tears to the other girls.

Ella then dressed up and gave her best performance, and raised Tyrique’s heart rate the most.

However, Ella’s heart rate was raised to most by Zachariah and not Ty.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to point out Tyrique’s “pissed” reaction, with many poking fun at the “justice” of the situation.

Check out what viewers are saying below:

The girls taking a diss at tyrique when the result said Ella’s heart was raced by Zach gave me so much joy😭🤣🤣#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8azG21ZVru — LYNDA. (@omoluabilynda) June 25, 2023

😂😂😂 tyrique is pissed GOOD #LoveIsland — danners (@dannersfit) June 25, 2023

Yeah Tyrique is going to make some drama out of this, he looks pissed #LoveIsland — Hannah 🦋 (@Crystal__Sea) June 25, 2023

Ella’s heartbeat being raised the most by Zach. Oh I love that justice, Tyrique is pissed #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vw5j6EJ3rb — heebie jeebies era (@SoNastyandRude) June 25, 2023

not tyrique’s heart rate being higher by ella but ella’s heart rate by zach #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/pMlcsE9wOt — e (@ethparkerr) June 25, 2023

Tyrique’s heart rate being higher by ella but ella’s heart rate by zach #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/R95RGTn0MB — Ojone (@Ojone_) June 25, 2023

Tyrique when he didn’t raise Ella’s heart rate the most #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/B3BAjrfJ2h — Paulos (@yosephpaulos) June 25, 2023