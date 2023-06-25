Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing after watching the heart rate challenge

From Lifted Entertainment
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing, after watching the heart rate challenge.

The girls and the boys dressed up in sexy outfits and danced for each other, in an attempt to raise their heart rates the most.

The challenge came hours after Tyrique told Ella that he missed “the game” of being single, causing her to break down in tears to the other girls.

From Lifted Entertainment

Ella then dressed up and gave her best performance, and raised Tyrique’s heart rate the most.

However, Ella’s heart rate was raised to most by Zachariah and not Ty.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to point out Tyrique’s “pissed” reaction, with many poking fun at the “justice” of the situation.

Check out what viewers are saying below:

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us