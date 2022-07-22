Love Island fans are all saying the same thing ahead of Nathalia and Ekin-Su’s row

The Love Island villa is set for some serious drama tonight.

In the preview for tonight’s episode, new bombshell Nathalia and Ekin-Su are seen entering a face off.

The Turkish actress asks, “Have you got an issue with me?, to which Nathalia responds “If I had an issue with you, I’d let you know, babe. Maybe you have an issue with yourself?”

Nathalia entered the villa on Wednesday night alongside Jamie Allen, Lacey Edwards and Reece Ford.

The Brazil native immediately set her sights on Adam and Davide, who is romantically involved with Ekin-Su.

Fans were unhappy when Nathalia joked with Davide about “crawling along the terrace,” as she shaded the Turkish actress.

Love Island fans flocked to Twitter to discuss the upcoming heated row between the pair.

The overall verdict amongst viewers was that Ekin-Su will easily win an argument with Nathalia, so she shouldn’t have bothered picking a fight with her.

One Twitter user wrote, “Nathalia. We are kicking you out. The competition you think you’re in with Ekin has already been won,” as another tweeted, “Does Nathalia actually think she’ll stand a chance against ekin??”

A third weighed in, “Nathalia thinks she can win against Ekin, wow what jokes.”

Read more reactions here:

Nathalia you weren’t funny saying “should i crawl as well” DONT TRY AND VIOLATE EKIN SU, BC TRUST ME SHE WILL DEAL WITH YOUR ASS AND SHE WILL RIP YOU APART #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eGuYhyB3bt — sana (@SanaRavishing) July 20, 2022

Somebody warn Nathalia that Ekin Su is not the girl to start with 😡😡#Loveisland pic.twitter.com/tppNfcXSQJ — Sonia💙🎬📺👩🏾‍🏫 (@julia00466431) July 21, 2022

Who does nathalia think she is picking a fight with THEE Ekin Su… it’s delusion at this point get her OUT immediately #LoveIsland — CHARLIE is HEATED | BREAK MY SOUL OUT NOW (@adkinsyonce) July 21, 2022

who tf does nathalia think she’s talking to?????? does she know nothing about ekin su supremacy #loveisland pic.twitter.com/HpTiPO3YIN — amber 🦋🚫 (@iguessikstuff) July 21, 2022

nathalia picking a fight with ekin su when ekin can kill her with ekin su #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/18xtMJuk2g — spicy capricorn (@___lupe) July 21, 2022

EKIN SU NEEDS TO TEACH NATHALIA A LESSON #LoveISland pic.twitter.com/gJHwPCmA5Y — dera. (@deraaa_x) July 21, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

