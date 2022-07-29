Love Island fans are all saying the same thing after Gemma and Luca’s final date.

During Friday’s episode, the couple enjoyed their final date in a private courtyard setting, as they were serenaded by a six-piece ensemble.

During their date, Luca told Gemma: “Did I actually think I’d meet someone like you that makes me want to move to the other side of England for? No.”

Gemma replied: “We are literally the same person, it’s crazy. We wind each other up. But we both love it.”

“You know I find it hard being lovey-dovey, but I feel like I’m quite more lovely-dovey with you than anyone really before…”

“I always find myself gravitating towards you. I always want to be near you and in your company.”

Speaking about their future plans, Luca added: “Listen, I feel like we know what we are anyway, and we ain’t put a label on it…”

“But obviously one of them surprises [back home] might be putting a label on it when we’re ready. Just waiting for the right moment. Hopefully I get the right answer.”

Despite the romantic setting of their date, viewers couldn’t help but notice the lack of chemistry between Gemma and Luca, and the “awkward” vibe between them.

do gemma and luca even like each other anymore why’s this is awkward😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vAp2m0ZLZ5 — i hate luca x (@user17393817738) July 29, 2022

do luca and gemma enjoy talking to each other this way??? i’m uncomfortable and im not even there #loveisland pic.twitter.com/hijnFwCAEp — EKIN SU FAN ACCOUNT (@finafinea) July 29, 2022

Why does Gemma and Luca’s date feel so awkward, it’s like a first date #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iJ34n0OyKN — Noodle (@n00dlejuice) July 29, 2022

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

