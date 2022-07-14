Love Island fans are all saying the same thing after Gemma and Luca drop the L-bomb

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing after Gemma Owen and Luca Bish dropped the L-bomb during tonight’s episode.

The pair have been coupled up since early in the series, and stayed loyal to each other during Casa Amor.

During Thursday’s episode, Gemma and Luca shared a private moment on the terrace, where they discussed their future together.

Luca said: “Today has been the best day in the Villa. I wouldn’t want it with anyone else.”

The 23-year-old then told Gemma: “I’m in love with you.”

The 19-year-old blushed, and whispered back: “I love you too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

While the sweet moment was undeniably cute, many viewers weren’t convinced by Gemma’s response.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to question whether Gemma really feels the same about Luca, and just felt pressured to say “I love you” back.

LOOOOL wait, Luca said “I love you” and Gemma said “that’s mad to hear that” #loveisland pic.twitter.com/nZOnGr8gfi — 🖤 (@blxckwallflower) July 14, 2022

gemma did not want to say i love you back to luca 💀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/EU3B3YRqo3 — demi (@demi_1608) July 14, 2022

Although most fans weren’t convinced by Gemma’s “I love you too”, some took to Twitter to defend the couple.

One viewer tweeted: “I honestly do think Gemma does like Luca she’s just reserved.”

Another fan commented: “Gemma and luca have won my heart. end of.”

I honestly do think Gemma does like Luca she’s just reserved #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HQRUpYsF8g — shekinahx (@shekinahx2) July 14, 2022

gemma and luca have won my heart. end of #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5Bu9YDInNu — Kayyyy (@K4Y4TE) July 14, 2022

Luca and Gemma kinda have my heart ngl 😭😭😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/TbE64NJAgd — Chelsea🤍 (@ChelseaLouiseSx) July 14, 2022

Why am i smiling like an idiot at Gemma and Luca #loveisland pic.twitter.com/d8a9Cjxcfz — jasmine (@jazie_) July 14, 2022

Love Island continues on Friday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

