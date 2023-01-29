Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Tom after THAT terrace kiss

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Tom after Sunday night’s episode of the show.

The footballer joined the winter series of the show as a bombshell and since then, he has been in a love triangle with Zara and Olivia.

Zara and Tom called it quits on Sunday night, after Tom upset Zara during a game of saucy dares.

Later in the show, Tom and Olivia had a chat about the “sexual tension” between them, and they teased the possibility of rekindling their romance.

But just a few minutes later, Tom headed up to the terrace with bombshell Ellie for a chat, and the episode ended with the pair sharing a kiss.

Fans of the show have taken to Twitter to react to the show’s shocking ending, with many comparing Tom’s actions to that of 2022 winner Ekin-Su’s when she crawled onto the terrace to sneak a kiss with Jay.

One viewer tweeted: “Nah Tom is Ekin-Su reincarnated.”

Another wrote: “Not Tom pulling an Ekin-Su move.”

Someone else penned: “omg tom is a rat!! this man is trying to be ekin-su but it doesn’t work when you’re not an icon… soz!”

