Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about the friends and family episode.

While the episode featured plenty of tears and awkward meetings, particularly Harry’s uncomfortable introduction to Shakira’s mum and sister, one thing in particular captured viewers attention…

Throughout the episode, fans couldn’t help but notice the sweet interactions between Toni, Shakira and Yasmin’s families.

The trio have built a close bond in the villa, and it looks like their mums have followed suit as they’ve even shared photos together on social media.

Fans were quick to praise their families, and even said their mums “deserve the 50k”.

One viewer commented: “The love and bond between Yas, Shakira and Toni’s families & friends is the cutest thing.”

When two worlds collide 🌍 Yasmin and Toni are instantly part of Shakira’s family 🥹 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JAfr8P3Lbb — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 28, 2025

Another wrote, “Yasmin, Toni & Shakira’s mum deserve the 50K 😭😭👏🏽👏🏽.”

A third added: “Shakira, Yas and Toni all hugging each other’s family as soon as they walked in is EVERYTHING 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼.”

See more reactions to the episode below:

actually sobbing between Toni’s mum telling her that her friendship with Shakira and Yasmin is the truest love story in that villa and her thanking Cach for forgiving her baby and being such a gentleman 🥹😭😭❤️ #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/etOh8E7Vc8 — arola 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@arolaaxo) July 28, 2025

“You and Shakira have the realest love story that has ever left the villa” TONI MOMMA A REAL ONE #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/1sVXZI4HFS — Madrileña.R🌷🩶 (@aishaaisthisyou) July 28, 2025

the hug between shakira and toni’s mum. it really is the love story of the season #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cQoHFDXvRo — lauren (@laurenlawless_) July 28, 2025

