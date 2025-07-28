Ad
Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about the friends and family episode

Toni and Yasmin hugging Shakira and her family | Instagram
Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about the friends and family episode.

While the episode featured plenty of tears and awkward meetings, particularly Harry’s uncomfortable introduction to Shakira’s mum and sister, one thing in particular captured viewers attention…

Throughout the episode, fans couldn’t help but notice the sweet interactions between Toni, Shakira and Yasmin’s families.

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep43 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: YAS, ZARA, MITRA.

The trio have built a close bond in the villa, and it looks like their mums have followed suit as they’ve even shared photos together on social media.

Fans were quick to praise their families, and even said their mums “deserve the 50k”.

One viewer commented: “The love and bond between Yas, Shakira and Toni’s families & friends is the cutest thing.”

Another wrote, “Yasmin, Toni & Shakira’s mum deserve the 50K 😭😭👏🏽👏🏽.”

A third added: “Shakira, Yas and Toni all hugging each other’s family as soon as they walked in is EVERYTHING 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼.”

See more reactions to the episode below:

