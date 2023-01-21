Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Tanyel after shock recoupling

The first recoupling of the 2023 winter series of Love Island took place on Friday night.

The morning after a dramatic night playing beer pong, which resulted in a fight between tow contestants, the Islanders received a text about the first impeding recoupling of the series.

The girls were tasked with choosing a boy to recouple with – and David, who wasn’t chosen by any of the girls, unfortunately became the first contestant to leave the show.

Bombshell Zara chose to couple up with Kai, leaving Tanyel single.

In a shock twist, Tanyel opted to couple up with Ron, stealing him from Lana and leaving Will vulnerable.

Fans were in hysterics at Tanyel’s bold move, with one tweeting: “Nah Tanyel listened to Lana say Ron lipsed her n said he is 100% into her n she still picked him loool.”

A second wrote: “The scream I released when tanyel picked Ron was glorious,” and a third tweeted: “Tanyel and Ron kinda look cute together.”

Lool not Tanyel picking Ron. #loveisland — Sharon Sigey (@SharonSigey) January 21, 2023

Tanyel really stole Ron from Lana and said “I feel so bad” 😭 baby no, you don’t and that’s absolutely okay lmfao #loveisland pic.twitter.com/StTldEVVA9 — ًًً (@giudiceaydin) January 21, 2023

TANYEL PICKING RON #LoveIslandUK LETS GOOOOO — r 🫶 (@swagmasterrams) January 21, 2023

Tanyel is cheeky how’s she gonna pick Ron and then say sorry!

Got poor Lana crying out here feel sorry for her 🤣😭 — Tibby (@Tibby83768756) January 21, 2023

I still can’t believe Tanyel picked Ron LOL — sunya🦕 (@_sunyax) January 21, 2023

