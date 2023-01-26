Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Ron and Lana

From Lifted Entertainment
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Love Island fans have predicted heartbreak for Lana, after Ron coupled up with new bombshell Ellie Spence during tonight’s episode.

The blonde beauty entered the villa on Wednesday night alongside Spencer Wilks, just before the Islanders were set to recouple.

The new bombshells were tasked with choosing which boy and girl they wanted to couple up with, before the remaining boys each picked one of the remaining girls.

Much to Lana’s surprise, Ellie chose to couple up with Ron – who she’s had a connection with since day 1.

While Ron appeared annoyed by the decision, he seemed to change his tune a few hours later as he enjoyed a brunch date with Ellie.

A teaser for Friday night’s episode then hinted at more drama, as Ron told Ellie he wasn’t going to “wife himself off”.

From Lifted Entertainment
Love Island: SR9: Ep4 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Ron and Lana chat.
This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
For further information please contact:
[email protected]
The teaser then cut to a clip of Lana telling Ron, “I’m not getting into a trio thing,” before she’s seen telling the girls: “I get too kind and then they just walk all over me…”

The teaser ended with a clip of Ron telling the boys: “I just f***ed it really.”

After watching the teaser clip, fans have taken to Twitter in their droves, predicting heartbreak for poor Lana.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us