Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Ron and Lana

Love Island fans have predicted heartbreak for Lana, after Ron coupled up with new bombshell Ellie Spence during tonight’s episode.

The blonde beauty entered the villa on Wednesday night alongside Spencer Wilks, just before the Islanders were set to recouple.

The new bombshells were tasked with choosing which boy and girl they wanted to couple up with, before the remaining boys each picked one of the remaining girls.

Bombshell Ellie has made her decision #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/X5pPySS9Ex — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 26, 2023

Much to Lana’s surprise, Ellie chose to couple up with Ron – who she’s had a connection with since day 1.

While Ron appeared annoyed by the decision, he seemed to change his tune a few hours later as he enjoyed a brunch date with Ellie.

A teaser for Friday night’s episode then hinted at more drama, as Ron told Ellie he wasn’t going to “wife himself off”.

The teaser then cut to a clip of Lana telling Ron, “I’m not getting into a trio thing,” before she’s seen telling the girls: “I get too kind and then they just walk all over me…”

The teaser ended with a clip of Ron telling the boys: “I just f***ed it really.”

After watching the teaser clip, fans have taken to Twitter in their droves, predicting heartbreak for poor Lana.

Ron is going to 100% break Lana’s heart. His eyes can’t stop wandering #loveisland — Jodes (@BigTiddyMoth24) January 26, 2023

i am SO wary of ron, this man is going to break lana’s heart. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zDrHcmPjXd — grace elisabeth (@gracelisabethx) January 23, 2023

the way ron gets gassed over every single girl that gets interested in him, i just KNOW that lana is gonna get her heart broken #loveisland — lena. (@len0ya) January 26, 2023

Ron is gonna break Lana’s heart. He might be coming across well but I don’t trust him 👀 #LoveIsland — Elysia_JW (@PurpleElll) January 26, 2023

