Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Ron and Lana

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins.

The pair have been getting to know one another since day one, despite a couple of bumps in the road.

Last week, the couple made things official between them after Ron asked Lana to be his girlfriend.

Ron and Lana are now one of the final five couples remaining in the villa as the grand finale of the 2023 winter series approaches.

Although fans are convinced the couple stand a chance of winning, they have branded their relationship “boring”.

One Twitter user penned: “Ron and Lana are so boring my goodness 🤣🤣,” and a second said: “I am back to thinking that Ron and Lana are extremely boring.”

A third said: “Anyone else get the vibe Ron & Lana think they’ve won?? They’re such a boring, vanilla couple 😭😭😭,” while another tweeted: “I can’t get over how boring ron and Lana are.”

Ron and Lana are the most boring couple this season pic.twitter.com/93ZbIsW7Wi — NO (@iiiamree) March 7, 2023

Lana and Ron are so boring they better not win #LoveIslandUK — jessica bennett (@JayyEllBee) March 9, 2023

Ron and Lana are so boring #loveisland — abss (@itsabsssx) March 8, 2023

Ron and Lana are so boring my goodness 🤣🤣 #loveisland — estrella🇦🇷 (@Mariey_x) March 8, 2023

And y’all want Ron and Lana to win? They sooo boring #loveisland — RERE (@REREBABEZ) March 8, 2023

Why do y’all want Lana and Ron to win, god they’re so boring, I’d rather jessie and will win #loveisland pic.twitter.com/rwvxZAtnlx — Rhiannę💝 (@reieesc) March 8, 2023

Anyone else get the vibe Ron & Lana think they’ve won?? They’re such a boring, vanilla couple 😭😭😭 #loveisland — Nicci PHT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Nicci_PT) March 8, 2023

LOOOOL such a boring couple honestly.. why do ppl like Lana and Ron??? #LoveIsland — Erica (@EricaAbena) March 8, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.