Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Ron Hall.

New bombshell Ellie Spence entered the villa on Wednesday night, and chose to couple up with Ron – stealing him from Lana Jenkins.

At the start of tonight’s episode, Ron told Lana: “I want to be respectful, but I also want to be selfish.”

Seeking more clarification, Lana then asked him: “What do you want to do?”

Ron replied: “Carry on with us… I don’t think she has a chance of swaying me.”

However, during his chat with Ellie, Ron revealed he didn’t want to be wifed off with Lana, and that he was still open to getting to know the people he was attracted to.

Love Island fans have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment with Ron, after he essentially lied to Lana about wanting to get to know Ellie.

One Twitter user wrote: “Lana LITERALLY told Ron not to give her false hope and he did exactly that. She read him like a BOOK she knows men do this shit,” while a second wrote: “How can Ron say I’m cracking on with Ellie just for confirmation that I don’t actually wanna be with her. I am dying.”

A third tweeted: “Ron your head has turnt for every single girl , that shows your not really interested in Lana.”

Soz Ron, turns out you can’t have your cake AND eat it #loveisland pic.twitter.com/eJ1lsWbL9p — Frogs for trans rights 🐸🏳️‍⚧️ (@froggyfoots) January 27, 2023

Ron thought he could have his cake and eat it too #loveisland pic.twitter.com/jEnmsWq26W — Enzo Jiovarni (@Enzo_Jiovarnii) January 27, 2023

Ron is basically saying that he wants to be able to test the waters with other girls while still being with Lana #loveisland — Hasan (@KingHasan2813) January 27, 2023

Ron has had so many options and keeps going back to Lana what more does he need #loveisland — ☁️ (@beautymvse) January 27, 2023

ron really tryna have his cake and eat it too #loveisland — can i pull you for a chat podcast (@pullyou4achat) January 27, 2023

Someone give Ron an Oscar for his acting skills #loveisland — Deji A (@MrJollofRice95) January 27, 2023

Ron really thought he could get away with it the loser #loveisland pic.twitter.com/TPB7Qm0Xem — . (@Fardos_mxo) January 27, 2023

