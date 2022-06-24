Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Paige and Jacques after shock recoupling

So much happened during Friday night’s episode of Love Island, but fans can’t stop talking about two Islanders in particular – Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill.

The couple were separated during tonight’s recoupling, as Jay Younger picked Paige instead of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, leaving Jacques to couple up with Danica Taylor.

But that didn’t stop the pair from sharing some seriously cute moments during the episode.

After the recoupling, the pair went for a chat inside, and Jacques told Paige how much he likes her.

The rugby player said he had come into the villa looking for a “best friend”, and confessed he had found that in her within just 10 days.

Despite being coupled up with Jay, they agreed to continue their burgeoning romance, and shared a sweet kiss on the couch.

Later in the episode, Jacques and Paige got into separate beds with their respective new partners Danica and Jay.

But as their beds were next to each other, the pair were seen holding hands after the lights went out in the bedroom.

It’s safe to say viewers were swooning over Jacques and Paige during the episode, and took to Twitter to agree they’re definitely the cutest (unofficial) couple in the villa.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

