Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about new host Maya Jama

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about new host Maya Jama.

The 28-year-old took over from Irish presenter Laura Whitmore for the winter series of the hit dating show, which kicked off on Monday night.

Maya entered the South African villa in style on tonight’s show, arriving by a helicopter.

After landing, she said: “It’s a new year, in a brand new Villa, it’s a stunning location ready for some sexy singles looking for love, all we need now are some Islanders.”

Maya then pulled the boys for a chat, as they awaited the arrival of the girls.

Fans took to Twitter to react to Maya’s Love Island hosting debut, and everyone seems to be loving her.

One wrote: “Maya Jama is the best host so far. I said what I said.”

Another tweeted: “Maya Jama smashing it as host just like everybody expected!”

A third penned: “Maya Jama is absolutely perfect for Love Island. Love her as host.”

Someone else wrote: “Maya Jama was BORN to host this show.”

