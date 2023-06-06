Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Molly and Mitchel.

The first episode of the 2023 summer series aired on Monday night, and it saw 10 sexy singletons enter the Mallorcan villa in the hopes of finding love.

Ahead of the premiere, fans were asked to vote for which Islanders they wanted to couple up, and the results were revealed to the contestants on Monday.

The five couples are Molly and Mitchel, Catherine and André, Ella and Tyrique, Jess and George, and Ruchee and Mehdi.

At the end of the episode, bombshell Zachariah entered the villa and on tonight’s show, he will choose which of the five girls he wants to couple up with – leaving one boy single and vulnerable.

Viewers took to Twitter on Monday night to react to the show’s return, and many are already predicting Molly and Mitchel will win this year’s series.

One fan wrote: “Molly and Mitchell: Love island winners 2023.”

Another tweeted: “Can we just declare Mitchel & Molly as the winners now? Faves.”

A third penned: “nah molly and mitchell are so cute already, my winners fr.”

Is it to soon to predict the winner.. Molly & Mitchel 😮‍💨 – #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hj1wJzFBWJ — Mr B (@mrbhalili) June 5, 2023

already predicting mitchell and molly as the winners #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/269eXNRy1S — jasmine (@klausxscott) June 5, 2023

nah molly and mitchell are so cute already, my winners fr #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OZ8uVdr1oP — Becca (@bexdog69) June 5, 2023

Can we just declare Mitchel & Molly as the winners now? Faves. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/S2FuMDGU9r — Keegan 🍂 (@imkeegann) June 5, 2023

Molly and Mitchell: Love island winners 2023 🎉 #Loveisland — 🇯🇲 (@TAW10_) June 5, 2023

