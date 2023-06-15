Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Mehdi.

On Thursday night, Catherine and Whitney pulled Jess aside to confront her about her “opinion” that Molly is “two-faced”.

After insisting that she doesn’t think that about Molly, Jess became upset and stormed away from the two girls in tears.

Later, Mehdi pulled Whitney for a chat and explained that he didn’t like that she had played a part in “making Jess cry”.

The 26-year-old then told Whitney that he wasn’t happy being “dragged into unnecessary drama” – despite the fact that he was the one who brought the topic up in conversation.

The following morning, Mehdi told Whitney he didn’t want to be involved.

Love Island fans have since taken to Twitter to claim the French model is “looking for screen time” as he inserted himself into the situation.#

Mehdi just wants screen time cause his “drama” with Whitney doesn’t make sense 😂😂 #loveisland — unbothered😶. (@XoxUnbothered) June 15, 2023

Every year without fail a guy will say he likes ✨fiery✨ girls and every year a girl will dare to simply speak their mind while the guy will say he doesn’t like drama 🥴🥴🥴🥴 get a grip Mehdi #LoveIsland — S (@Sudsyy) June 15, 2023

Mehdi needs to stay out of women’s business #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hhYEgAVZZB — Renaissance (@k_biizy) June 15, 2023

sorry i’m just gonna say it. mehdi’s reaction to whitney’s situation w jess is giving micro aggression #LoveIsland

pic.twitter.com/5H5r1M40Zc — esther (@estherrii) June 15, 2023

Mehdi dragged himself to the drama 😂. Why’s he saying that he “got dragged”, no one called you 😂😂😂 #loveisland — unbothered😶. (@XoxUnbothered) June 15, 2023



