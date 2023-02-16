Ad
Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Maya Jama after THAT Casa Amor recoupling

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Maya Jama, after that Casa Amor recoupling.

On Thursday night, viewers got to see the results of the Casa Amor recoupling, which provided plenty of drama.

The recoupling saw some couple’s reunite – including Casey and Claudia; Lana and Ron; Jessie and Will; as well as Tom and Samie.

However, some new couples were formed as Kai chose to recouple with Sanam; Olivia decided to recouple with Maxwell; and Tanya chose to recouple with Martin, leaving Shaq single.

While viewers were shocked by some of the Islanders decisions, fans praised the show’s host Maya Jama for asking the tough questions during the recoupling.

Viewers pointed out how Maya questioned those who had strayed during Casa Amor, holding them accountable for their actions:

