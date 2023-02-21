Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Lana and Ron, after their night in the Hideaway.

On Monday, the couple spent a night away from the rest of the villa, where they kissed, cuddled and enjoyed a glass of bubbly.

After returning to the villa the next morning, Ron told the boys he and Lana spent the night chatting “for hours”, while Lana told the girls Ron was giving her “boyfriend vibes”.

After Ron and Lana’s romantic night away, viewers took to Twitter to point out the couple’s “lack of chemistry”.

One fan tweeted: “Lana and Ron give me friendship couple…they have zero chemistry.”

Another wrote: “Ron & Lana seem like high school sweethearts they don’t give sexual chemistry at all.”

A third penned: “There is absolutely zero chemistry between Lana and Ron. The hideaway was giving awkward.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

