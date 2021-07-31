Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Jake after Casa Amor

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Jake after...

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Jake Cornish after Casa Amor.

During Friday’s episode, the boys returned from the second villa for a dramatic recoupling.

While Jake stayed loyal to his girlfriend Liberty Poole in Casa Amor, some of the other boys weren’t so faithful to their partners…

Liam shared a kiss with new girl Lillie in Casa Amor, and was weighing up whether he should recouple.

However, the 21-year-old ended up returning to the main villa to reunite with his partner Millie.

But viewers were left shocked when Lillie entered the villa, and exposed Liam’s behaviour in Casa Amor.

Millie was heartbroken over the revelations, and was left questioning whether Liam’s feelings were real at all.

The moment of truth for Millie and Liam 😲 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kKklrTh6nc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2021

During the dramatic moment, the camera panned to Jake, and viewers seemed to catch him smirking over the situation.

Fans quickly pointed out how Jake pushed Liam to get to know other girls in Casa Amor, and suggested he was trying to make himself look better.

After spotting him smirking, viewers demanded his girlfriend Liberty learn the truth about his meddling in the other villa.

LOOK AT JAKE SMIRKING. WE CANNOT LET THIS DEVILISH WITCH WIN THE SHOW. HIS PLAN WORKED. HE CANNOT WIN. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/0etu8c9014 — Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) July 30, 2021

the devil works hard but Jake works 10x harder #loveisland pic.twitter.com/w3lAvzrCxw — battyboi😮‍💨 (@b1gdadddy_m) July 30, 2021

Bring on the tweet challenge. I wanna Jake to get exposed. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Cd83StBnXo — Daniel bolton (@drbolton2003) July 30, 2021

“Every single person was unloyal except from Jake” JAKE WAS THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/GfQ404eKV1 — Courtney (@finstatw) July 30, 2021

Wait till Lib finds out Jake was the one who persuaded all the boys to do all that #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7i16ZJVD0L — luke hendrie (@LukeHendrie) July 28, 2021

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.