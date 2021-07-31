Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Jake after Casa Amor

Home Top Story Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Jake after...

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Jake Cornish after Casa Amor.

During Friday’s episode, the boys returned from the second villa for a dramatic recoupling.

While Jake stayed loyal to his girlfriend Liberty Poole in Casa Amor, some of the other boys weren’t so faithful to their partners…

From Lifted Entertainment

Liam shared a kiss with new girl Lillie in Casa Amor, and was weighing up whether he should recouple.

However, the 21-year-old ended up returning to the main villa to reunite with his partner Millie.

But viewers were left shocked when Lillie entered the villa, and exposed Liam’s behaviour in Casa Amor.

Millie was heartbroken over the revelations, and was left questioning whether Liam’s feelings were real at all.

During the dramatic moment, the camera panned to Jake, and viewers seemed to catch him smirking over the situation.

Fans quickly pointed out how Jake pushed Liam to get to know other girls in Casa Amor, and suggested he was trying to make himself look better.

After spotting him smirking, viewers demanded his girlfriend Liberty learn the truth about his meddling in the other villa.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.

