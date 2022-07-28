Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Ekin-Su and Davide after their romantic date.

Ahead of Monday night’s final, the couple headed out for their final ever date on the show.

The Turkish actress and the Italian Stallion were whisked off to a breathtaking colosseum-style setting, where they were surrounded by candles and serenaded by singer Alfie Boe.

During the date, the couple finally professed their love for each other, and Ekin-Su became overcome with emotion during the romantic moment.

Fans took to Twitter after the date, and many are predicting Ekin-Su and Davide will win the 2022 series of the hit show.

Check out some reactions below:

Ladies and Gentlemen, the love island winners 2022 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KY8xFv6QdY — Sarah (@SarahFi62256637) July 28, 2022

I WILL NOT ACCEPT ANY OTHER WINNERS #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Mkr94Bf9XQ — anna (@piggysarchives) July 28, 2022

EKIN SU AND DAVIDE ARE WINNING THIS OMG #loveisland — Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) July 28, 2022

ekin-su and davide are absolutely my winners..just look at them 😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/P9HY3vp1BP — Kay (@46kay46) July 28, 2022

why am i smiling so much through this date😩 my winners Davide & Ekin-su 🫶🏽💕 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/L9goGMcDej — KaylaBby (@kaylashaniax) July 28, 2022

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.