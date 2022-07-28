Ad
Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Ekin-Su and Davide after their romantic date

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Ekin-Su and Davide after their romantic date.

Ahead of Monday night’s final, the couple headed out for their final ever date on the show.

The Turkish actress and the Italian Stallion were whisked off to a breathtaking colosseum-style setting, where they were surrounded by candles and serenaded by singer Alfie Boe.

During the date, the couple finally professed their love for each other, and Ekin-Su became overcome with emotion during the romantic moment.

Fans took to Twitter after the date, and many are predicting Ekin-Su and Davide will win the 2022 series of the hit show.

Check out some reactions below:

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

