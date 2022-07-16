Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Ekin-Su after Movie Night.

The Turkish actress was put on the spot during Friday night’s episode of the show, when the film ‘I Know What Ekin-Su Did Last Summer’ was shown to the Islanders.

The clip showed the 27-year-old in bed with Casa Amor boy George, before cutting to the next day when she asked him not to tell the other boys what they did under the covers.

After watching the clip, Irish contestant Dami said sarcastically: “On your best behaviour yeah?”, to which Ekin-Su replied: “Nothing happened.”

Some fans believe “the spirit of Maura Higgins” took over Ekin-Su in that moment, as the noticed she bizarrely sounded Irish.

Did… did they get an Irish person to dub Ekin-Su here? #loveisland pic.twitter.com/EFcFyoKX27 — Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) July 15, 2022

the spirit of maura higgins took over ekin-su there for a second, why did she have an Irish accent lmao #loveisland — tammy (@tyIersift) July 15, 2022

