Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Danica after she gets ‘friend-zoned’ by Josh

Fans are all saying the same thing about Love Island’s Danica after the latest episode of the show.

The dancer joined the hit dating show as a bombshell, but she has been unlucky in love so far after failing to make a strong connection with any of the boys.

The 21-year-old’s luck appeared to change in Casa Amor, when she grew close to new boy Josh.

However, shortly after Danica chose to bring Josh back to the main villa and couple up with him, he decided to friend-zone her as he felt they lost their “spark”.

Taking to Twitter after Sunday night’s episode aired, Love Island fans all agreed that Danica deserves better, and they are hoping a new boy comes into the villa that will treat her right.

One viewer tweeted: “JUSTICE FOR DANICA CAUSE I’M ACTUALLY TIRED OF THIS.”

i am sick of how danica has been treated #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hdFY7oGkQN — caprisun (@nahnahneya) July 10, 2022

danica honestly walk away u deserve so much better #loveisland pic.twitter.com/0l86Bopgxi — Heidi Louise (@hlouiseex) July 10, 2022

JUSTICE FOR DANICA CAUSE I'M ACTUALLY TIRED OF THIS #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/K69Fmva5p9 — Muna O (@muna_o24) July 10, 2022

I think danica holds the record of most rejections in love island ever — Yeager 🇳🇬 (@14_HK_) July 10, 2022

our father in heaven, what has Danica done to deserve this, this is deep #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6Vl1rvDPY5 — Ikenna Ekwonna (@ikenna_ek) July 10, 2022

how does no one like danica like have you seen her i’m so confused #LoveIsland #TALKSWITHASH pic.twitter.com/ZXB2ioGWGq — becca (@beccaa_sm) July 10, 2022

so sick of seeing ANOTHER boy mugging danica off #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/VCXU2RpIBB — isabel (@0NLY1GlRL4MEE) July 10, 2022

On tonight’s show, 2018 contestant Adam Collard will return to the show as a bombshell.

A sneak peek of the episode showed the 26-year-old get to know Danica, Paige, and Ekin-Su, and fans are hoping he chooses to couple up with Danica.

One wrote: “Yall lowkey I want Adam and Danica together.”

Another tweeted: “I can see adam and danica together, hopefully adam has changed his ways.”

THE NEW IT COUPLE??? OMFG ADAM AND DANICA #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cRfg5Q6UGU — Ekin-Su Nation (@LeoASuccess) July 10, 2022

Yall lowkey I want Adam and Danica together #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ohb8OFfmOd — MrsInYourBusiness (@Factz_Queen) July 10, 2022

NO BUT IF ADAM PLAYS HIS CARDS RIGHT AND GOES FOR DANICA… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PSGhcCVnHQ — r 🙂 (@r4chelx) July 10, 2022

I can see adam and danica together, hopefully adam has changed his ways #loveisland — hayley (@hayleyrsmyth) July 11, 2022

adam i beg u give my girl danica some love she’s struggling out here #LoveIsland — katie (@katieoIivia) July 10, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

