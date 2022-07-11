Ad
Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Danica after she gets ‘friend-zoned’ by Josh

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Fans are all saying the same thing about Love Island’s Danica after the latest episode of the show.

The dancer joined the hit dating show as a bombshell, but she has been unlucky in love so far after failing to make a strong connection with any of the boys.

The 21-year-old’s luck appeared to change in Casa Amor, when she grew close to new boy Josh.

However, shortly after Danica chose to bring Josh back to the main villa and couple up with him, he decided to friend-zone her as he felt they lost their “spark”.

Taking to Twitter after Sunday night’s episode aired, Love Island fans all agreed that Danica deserves better, and they are hoping a new boy comes into the villa that will treat her right.

One viewer tweeted: “JUSTICE FOR DANICA CAUSE I’M ACTUALLY TIRED OF THIS.”

On tonight’s show, 2018 contestant Adam Collard will return to the show as a bombshell.

A sneak peek of the episode showed the 26-year-old get to know Danica, Paige, and Ekin-Su, and fans are hoping he chooses to couple up with Danica.

One wrote: “Yall lowkey I want Adam and Danica together.”

Another tweeted: “I can see adam and danica together, hopefully adam has changed his ways.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

