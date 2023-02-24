Love Island fans are ALL saying the same thing about Casey after dramatic recoupling

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Casey O’Gorman after the dramatic recoupling.

The 26-year-old was chosen to go on a date with new bombshell Rosie Seabrook.

While he initially told his flame Claudia Fogarty that his head wouldn’t turn, he later admitted he wanted to get to know Rosie.

Casey later caught up with his fellow Islander Tom Clare and admitted that something was missing between him and Claudia, but he didn’t know what.

Meanwhile, Claudia was left in floods of tears and was surrounded by the girls for comfort.

At the beginning of the dramatic recoupling, Rosie chose to couple up with Casey, while new boy Keanan Brand chose to couple up with Claudia.

Love Island fans have taken to Twitter to theorise that Casey never really liked Claudia, and that she had just been a safe option for him.

One Twitter user penned: “claudia deserves so much better tbh i feel like casey just played her from the beginning.”

A second penned: “Damn Claudia really likes Casey but you can’t force a connection that ain’t there. It’s obvious Casey ain’t that into her 🤷‍♀️.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Damn Claudia really likes Casey but you can’t force a connection that ain’t there. It’s obvious Casey ain’t that into her 🤷‍♀️ #loveisland — Merls (@merls_xx) February 24, 2023

Claudia nobody cares about your couple. Not even Casey. It’s time for you to focus on the new boy 🙂 #loveisland — Cami 🪐🌪 (@airmuse_) February 24, 2023

I really don’t see the connection between Claudia and Casey so I’m finding it hard to understand why she’s crying 🧍🏾‍♀️🧍🏾‍♀️ #loveisland — G🤸🏾🫧 (@glvnda) February 24, 2023

The girls are insane bc Casey clearly doesn’t want Claudia so why are they encouraging her?? #LoveIsland #TALKSWITHASH — call me sara (@H0Phaze) February 24, 2023

Casey is just there for a good time. Claudia wants something serious.. When he realised that, he clocked out. #LoveIsland — M (@wintersun1111) February 24, 2023

#loveisland Claudia was always just an “option” for Casey. She deserves so much better. I just hope she gives Keanan a chance 🤞🙏 — Fred (@fredmcc) February 24, 2023

It was kinda obvious Claudia was a placeholder for Casey until a new girl comes in #loveisland — Delano Kane (@DelanoKane) February 24, 2023

