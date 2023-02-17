Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Casa Amor bombshell Layla Al-Momani.

On Thursday night, viewers got to see the results of the dramatic recoupling – but the reunion that broke fans’ hearts the most was that of Will Young and Jessie Wynter.

Much to their delight, Will and Jessie both remained single after Casa Amor.

However, after reuniting with one another, Will revealed he had been disloyal to Jessie with bombshell Layla.

The TikTok farmer told Jessie: “It’s been a massive struggle and I honestly feel like the worst human,” before he burst into tears, with her assuring him that “It’s ok”.

Love Island host Maya Jama posed the question: “Jessie, how do you feel right now?”

The Australian bombshell said: “I hope you’re okay, Will,” before assuring him “No it’s ok, you don’t need to be sorry. It’s fine.”

“Honestly, it’s fine,” Jessie continued. “I actually just don’t have any really words right now. I really didn’t think you would’ve done that.”

Turning her attention towards Layla, the Australian bombshell said: “And Layla, I’m sorry you got in the middle of everything. You’re a gorgeous girl.”

On Friday night, Jessie, Samie Elishi and Claudia Fogarty met up with Casa Amor bombshells Layla, Lydia Karakyriakou to discuss the boys’ antics.

Jessie was left in tears during her chat with Layla as she heard about what Will had been doing while she was away.

Fans took to Twitter to criticise Layla for not telling Jessie the whole truth.

One Twitter user wrote: “Layla needs to stop talking,” and a second said: “The producers ought to show Jessie a video of how it really went down between Will and Layla 🙄 And how much she trashed Jessie.”

A third user tweeted: “Layla, top biatch, desperate to turn Wills head saying Jessie is a game player, then victim mode, not cool girlfriend 🤷‍♀️ not cool.”

I know that what Will did was bad but he’s genuinely sorry and guilty unlike the restof the boys, and Layla was feeding him lies the whole time and she did it to Jessie now 🙄 #loveisland — ♕Jenny♕ (@_aquarius_bitch) February 17, 2023

Layla, top biatch, desperate to turn Wills head saying Jessie is a game player, then victim mode, not cool girlfriend 🤷‍♀️ not cool #LoveIsland — Debbie Cooke (@Debgreg18) February 17, 2023

The producers ought to show Jessie a video of how it really went down between Will and Layla 🙄 And how much she trashed Jessie #loveisland — Gemma 🤍 (@gemma30x) February 17, 2023

interesting how Layla didn’t tell Jessie that she was doubting their relationship and her intentions and how Will friend zoned her immediately after the kiss… #loveisland pic.twitter.com/WGHJucDgK8 — Viki 🌊 (@loveekinde) February 17, 2023

I’m more mad at Will now after seeing how upset Jessie is but why didn’t Layla tell her he ended it after a day #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/K2oaodVgLI — Orla (@orlaoconno) February 17, 2023

That Layla conveniently leaving out the part when she came in at told Will that Jessie was playing a game and only went for him because he was a favourite 🤣 #loveisland #GirlPower pic.twitter.com/3haSUzuxkr — Tom 🔰 (@UtdTomx) February 17, 2023

This girl Layla could’ve told the truth wtf #loveisland — Hafsa (@imhafsa28) February 17, 2023

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

