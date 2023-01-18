Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about bombshell Zara.

The 25-year-old entered the villa on Wednesday night alongside David, and the pair both got to go on a date with an Islander of their choice.

Zara chose to go on a date with Ron, and David went on a date with Tanya.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZARÁ DENIZ 🤍 (@itszaradeniz)

Zara is a model, property developer and aspiring singer who hails from London.

When asked why she decided to sign up for Love Island, the 25-year-old said: “It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for a long time. My love life is a bit shambolic so it would be nice to date in a different environment as whatever I’m doing at the minute isn’t working.”

Zara said she will bring “sass, vibes and good energy” to the villa, and said: “I’m a massive hype girl, I’m very complimentary so I hope to keep the vibes up in the Villa.”

“I’ll also bring spice, I’m a bit different and I don’t think there’s anyone in there that’s like me so I reckon I’ll keep things interesting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZARÁ DENIZ 🤍 (@itszaradeniz)

After Zara’s Love Island debut, fans rushed to Twitter to point out how similar she is to 2022 contestant Antigoni.

One tweeted: “zara is giving antigoni… aspiring artist, goddess vibes figure hair and big personality AGAIN WITH THE COPY AND PASTE JUST DIFFERENT SKIN TONE?#LoveIsland”

Another wrote: “Is love island just duplicating people? Zara is giving me Antigoni vibes???”

A third penned: “Zara is giving me Antigoni vibes already #LoveIsland.”

zara is giving antigoni… aspiring artist, goddess vibes figure hair and big personality 😅 AGAIN WITH THE COPY AND PASTE JUST DIFFERENT SKIN TONE? 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ariPdtjBHv — rach leary (@rach_leary) January 18, 2023

Zara is giving me Antigoni vibes already #LoveIsland — demi (@demilbrownx) January 18, 2023

Model and aspiring artist.. it’s Antigoni not Zara right?? #LoveIsland — L (@lvo_xx) January 18, 2023

ZARA IS ANTIGONI!!! WHO IS IN CHARGE OF CASTING!!! #LoveIsland — Laken Day (@LakenDay1) January 18, 2023

Is love island just duplicating people? Zara is giving me Antigoni vibes??? #LoveIsland — sophie// (@Sophiegracei) January 18, 2023

They really recycled the contestants this year. Zara is literally Antigoni #LoveIsland — Topher. (@SimplyLamara) January 18, 2023

Love Island continues on Thursday night at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

