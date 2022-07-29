Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Andrew and Tasha’s final date, which will air during tonight’s episode.

On Friday night, viewers will get to see the pair go on a romantic beach date, where they are welcomed by a jaw-dropping 3D heart made entirely of red roses.

As they arrive, the stunned couple can’t believe the beautiful set up as Andrew says: “That’s actually insane!”

Tasha says, “Stop it, no way!” before Andrew laughs, “Well, you wanted a lot of roses!”

After seeing photos of their final date ahead of tonight’s episode, fans pointed out how the producers clearly took inspiration from Travis Barker’s beach proposal to Kourtney Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer popped the question to the reality star in a similar 3D heart made of red roses on a beach in Santa Barbara last October.

The producers even copied how Travis spelled out ‘TK’ in red roses on the beach too, but swapped the letters to read ‘TA’ for Tasha and Andrew.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Y’all they gave Tasha and Andrew such a cute date! It’s giving Kourtney Kardashian and Travis’s proposal.”

Another tweeted: “Andrew & Tasha really got a Kourtney Kardashian/Travis Barker proposal date 🥺🌹.”

Y’all they gave Tasha and Andrew such a cute date! It’s giving Kourtney Kardashian and Travis’s proposal #LoveIsland #Tandrew #TALKSWITHASH pic.twitter.com/WRZUULuD2C — ekin suuu (@edlcommander) July 29, 2022

Andrew & Tasha really got a Kourtney Kardashian/Travis Barker proposal date 🥺🌹 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/phG4WC1oNk — Love Island (@LoveIsland_xoxo) July 29, 2022

Tasha and Andrew date looks like a kourtney and Travis proposal #loveisland pic.twitter.com/7Wt4Q7Y9j3 — rina Shahid (@inayaserina) July 29, 2022

During their final date, Andrew tells Tasha one of his favourite moments from their time on Love Island was when she told him about her “superpower”.

Tasha was born completely deaf, and had a cochlear implant fitted at five-years-old.

Andrew says: “You’re incredibly brave and that’s a quality that I love about you. I want to be there for you no matter what, support you. I got you. I got you babe.”

Tasha replies: “All I ever wanted was a guy to just love me for me, the fact that you are like that, just makes me feel so lucky to have you.”

Andrew adds: “I feel like I’ve hit the jackpot, you know that.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

