Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Andrew after his night in the Hideaway with Tasha

©ITV
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Love Island fans have dubbed Andrew Le Page “a gentleman” after the latest episode of the show.

The real estate agent and dancer Tasha Ghouri became the first couple on this year’s series to visit the Hideaway – a private bedroom away from the rest of the contestants.

After a steamy night in the Hideaway, Andrew and Tasha were quizzed about what went down between them by the other Islanders.

From Lifted Entertainment

When Dami Hope asked the couple to “spin the beans” on their antics, Andrew replied: “The bed is really comfy. It’s huge.”

The girls and boys then separated for private chats with Tasha and Andrew, with Dami pushing Andrew for more details.

The microbiologist asked: “Did she look at your telescope? Did she touch your telescope?”

Andrew replied: “Listen guys, I’m going to be respectful to Tasha… It was a good night, a very good night.”

From Lifted Entertainment

After the scenes aired, one fan tweeted: “I respect Andrew for not telling the guys any details. That’s a proper gentleman.”

Another wrote: “tasha and andrew are carrying this episode I actually love them together… and andrew being a respectful gentleman after coming back from the hideaway aaaa obsessed.”

A third viewer tweeted: “I respect Andrew being respectful of Tasha and not wanting to tell them without her permission.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

