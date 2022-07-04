Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Andrew’s kiss with new girl Coco

Love Island fans are all saying the same thing about Andrew after his kiss with new girl Coco.

The real estate agent, who has been coupled up with Tasha since day one of the show, will make his move on the brunette beauty during tonight’s episode.

In the beach hut, he says: “Right now I’m not going to be thinking about Tasha. I’m going to be thinking about myself for once. At the end of the day I wanna be happy so, I’m definitely going to speak to Coco, we’ll see what happens.”

Taking his opportunity, he asks Coco to come with him to the terrace for a chat.

Up on the terrace, Andrew says: “I did want to talk to you, as I know we had a chat this morning. You know you are my type and I definitely wanna get to know you more.”

Coco replies: “Cute, why do you wanna get to know me?”

Andrew responds: “I’m not going to lie, you’re a bit of me.”

Coco then admits Andrew is the one her mum would want her to go for, and he’d get on well with her.

Later in the conversation, Andrew says: “Obviously we had a little kiss down there…”, referring to an earlier challenge.

Coco admits she liked the kiss and that Andrew was a good kisser, Andrew asks: “Would you like to do it again, do you reckon?”

Coco responds saying: “Do you wanna do it again?” Taking his chance, he leans in and gives Coco another kiss.

Also on tonight’s show, Dami kisses new girl Summer, despite the fact he’s been in a strong couple with Indiyah.

Taking to Twitter to react to tonight’s sneak peek, fans have admitted they are delighted for Andrew, who has had his ups and downs in the villa with Tasha.

However, their excitement for Andrew has been overshadowed by the fact Dami betrayed Indiyah’s trust.

Check out the reactions below:

Nah coz I’m happy for Andrew but my hate for dami is overshadowing it I am ANGRY #loveisland pic.twitter.com/wqSs7aprkg — Gowl (@Gowl9811) July 3, 2022

Watching Dami kiss someone vs watching Andrew kiss someone – I just SCREAMED, best cliffhanger ever #loveisland pic.twitter.com/nj09U7AanB — Megan Armstrong (@meganchloa) July 3, 2022

watching andrew lean in for a kiss: watching dami do the same: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/d5yGh4zCiH — Love Island Memes (@Random68251284) July 3, 2022

DAMI WHAT THE FUCK ARE U DOING?? Andrew bby I’m so proud 🥰 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9ogTv7Ijaa — emily (@user198462) July 3, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.