Love Island fans all have the same complaint ahead of Casa Amor’s return

Casa Amor is set to return to our screens on Sunday night.

The infamous Love Island stint is the ultimate test of love and loyalty.

The boys will be joined by six new gorgeous bombshells in the main villa, while the girls will meet six hunky new boys in Casa Amor.

Although Casa Amor is the main event in a Love Island season, fans all have the same complaint this year.

Just days before the girls and boys were split into two villas, Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga – who were arguably the strongest couple in the villa – had an explosive row.

Shaq and Ron Hall had been arguing the night before, and Tanya and Lana Jenkins pulled Shaq aside to confront him over his behaviour.

The 24-year-old was less than impressed that Tanya had “embarrassed” him in front of one of the other girls.

Shaq and Tanya had an explosive argument, which has yet to be resolved properly.

Love Island fans have since taken to Twitter to point out that the couple are now set up to fail in Casa Amor – which is due to start filming tonight.

One Twitter user penned: “tanya and shaq being in a bad spot and now its casa time ?? girl bye 💀,” while a second said: “Tanya definitely did give Shaq back the same energy that he gave her. I’m very happy that she stood up for herself. I hate to see them fight and especially right before casa amor. Now I’m worried.”

A third said: “LOLOLOL TANYA AND SHAQ ARE FINISHED THEY HAVEN’T EVEN SQUASHED THEIR BEEF AND NOW CASA AMOR STARTS.”

#loveIsland Tanya definitely did give Shaq back the same energy that he gave her. I’m very happy that she stood up for herself. I hate to see them fight and especially right before casa amor. Now I’m worried — Her Queen Majesty (@Nickky143) February 11, 2023

tanya and shaq being in a bad spot and now its casa time ?? girl bye 💀#loveIsland — a (@acidgre3n) February 11, 2023

Yasssssss bring on Casa Amor I fear this will be the end of Shaq & Tanya I just hope they send in some real bombshells #loveisland — hot barbie girl✨ (@adebongaa_ox) February 10, 2023

casa amor starting just when tanya and shaq fall out #loveisland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/O7tkBYJNhP — katie 🤍 (@katzzglory) February 10, 2023

LOLOLOL TANYA AND SHAQ ARE FINISHED THEY HAVEN’T EVEN SQUASHED THEIR BEEF AND NOW CASA AMOR STARTS #loveisland — heck. (@Papasjuicybussy) February 10, 2023

Casa Amor couldn’t have come at a most perfect time especially with Shaq and Tanya mid air. #loveisland — Rehma⁷ 🌌🌌🌌🌌 Part of the 90% (@Finchel2_2) February 10, 2023

Yeah the producers 100% want shaq and tanya to break up 🤣🤣🤣 casa amor right after their argument nahhh #loveisland — hilz (@hilaalayyyy) February 10, 2023

Not casa amor when Shaq and Tanya are on the verge of a break up #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Alrdms6ZQ5 — NF (@NFaiz26) February 10, 2023

Casa Amor will see the end of Tanya and Shaq #loveisland — Casso Blax (@CassoBlax) February 10, 2023

Interesting how Tanya and Shaq are on the rocks before casa amour #loveisland pic.twitter.com/HYXxK2O9Ve — Cole World (@Zhanedeex) February 10, 2023

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

