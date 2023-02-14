Love Island fan tracks down Kai’s friend ‘Kim’ – after hilarious Casa Amor blunder

One Love Island fan has tracked down Kai Fagan’s friend “Kim”, after his hilarious Casa Amor blunder.

Six gorgeous new bombshells joined the OG boys in the main villa on Monday night.

One girl in particular – Lydia Karakyriakou, caught Kai’s attention.

Kai left Love Island fans in stitches when he confidently called out “Kim” as Lydia entered the villa – convinced her knew the bombshell.

Since the hilarious blunder occurred, a Love Island fan has tracked down the elusive Kim – identifying her as 24-year-old Kim Schneider from Manchester.

Twitter users have since dubbed it an easy mistake, as they pointed out Kim and Lydia are dead ringers for one another.



One Twitter user said: “Tbf she does really look like her. Poor Kai! 😂 😂😂😂😂,” while a second said: “I mean fairs because she really does look like her.”

A third chimed in: “Fair enough she actually looks like Kim 😂😂😂😂,” and a fourth agreed: tbf they genuinely look like twins wtf.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

