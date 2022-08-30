Love Island fan sets the record straight on viral video of Davide

A Love Island fan has set the record straight on the viral video of Davide.

The video in question shows Davide and a friend getting into a taxi with two girls after KSI’s fights with Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda on Saturday.

The two girls have since been identified as Iceland natives Anita Gunnarsdottir and Matthildur Ylfa Þorsteinsd.

not davide getting into a taxi with two girls 🫢 ekin su is gonna be piiiiissssssssed #loveisland pic.twitter.com/YqySCLEweB — mjc (@MC_squared_) August 29, 2022

Taking to Reddit, a fan who claimed to be at the event set the record straight on the viral video.

“GUYS IT WAS AFTER THE KSI FIGHT I WAS THERE me and my friend watched him he was with a group of ppl but there was only room for 4,” she wrote on Reddit.

She continued: “The others (a couple of guys and girls) got a different one!”

The fan also shared a TikTok which saw Davide standing with two girls in a larger group.

She captioned the video: “I took these coming from the KSI fight. tbf there was more girls than guys (like 2 or 3 guys and 5 girls), but they got a taxi that could only fit 4 so the others got another.”

She also wrote in the comments how many people she believed Davide was with, putting: “2 girls 1 guy **** I just realised only cos there was about 5 girls altogether + 2 or 3 guys !!!”

The video came as Davide’s girlfriend and fellow Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is currently in Los Angeles, shooting for an exciting secret project.